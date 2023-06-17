Police Comply With Court Order, Return Matawalle’s Properties

The Zamfara State Police command has returned all properties confiscated from former Governor Bello Matawalle, as ordered by the Federal High Court in Gusau.

Recall on June 6, security personnel entered two homes owned by Matawalle, the immediate past Governor of Zamfara, on the basis of a court order, and removed some vehicles.

According to the state Government’s spokesperson, Suleiman Idris, forty vehicles were seized from the two former governor’s mansions a few hours after the operation.

But, on Thursday, June 15, a federal high court sitting in Gusau again ordered all parties involved in seizure of the vehicles to return all and other items taken from the ex –Governor Matawalle’s Houses to the court premises within forty eight hourSs.

However, the Zamfara State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, alleged that the command has followed with the directive and has begun bringing the vehicles back to the Federal High Court’s grounds while waiting for the court’s decision.

Note that, the court issued an order of interim injunction prohibiting them from acting in any way related to the case while the motion is heard and decided.