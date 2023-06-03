Police Declares Oyo Transport Leader, Auxiliary Wanted

The Oyo State Police Command has declared the sacked Chairman of Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary, wanted, the authorities revealed in a media briefing on Friday.

This decision comes in the wake of a second raid on Lamidi’s hotel where the police discovered additional dangerous weapons on Thursday.

It was gathered that during the police operation, Lamidi was able to escape, but some of his subordinates were apprehended.

Recall that during the first raid on his house, the Oyo State police command arrested not less than 78 individuals associated with Auxiliary.

However, guns, ammunition, and charms were recovered during an operation by the police at Diamond Hotel, Alakia, Ibadan, owned by Auxiliary.

Few hours after police operatives conducted a raid on another house belonging to Auxiliary where a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), among other dangerous weapons, was discovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, who addressed newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele in Ibadan, said, “The general public particularly good citizens of the state are hereby notified that LAMIDI MUKAILA AKA AUXILIARY ‘M’ whose Photograph appears above is wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State command in connection with cases of; attempted murder, causing grievous harm, arms dealing, murder, armed robbery within the state and kidnapping at Oke-ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State.

“Lamidi Mukaila is an indigene of the state. He was born on January 9, 1962 (61yrs) and dark in complexion.”