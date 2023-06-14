Police Gun Down Notorious Kidnapping Gang Leader, Female Member, Two Others In Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed a notorious leader of a kidnap gang terrorizing the Emohua axis of the East-West Road, Nwodi Onuigwe Amadi and three of his members.

The suspects, including a female, were neutralized in Okrika Local Government Area of the state during a gun battle with operatives on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, who confirmed this during a press briefing at the police headquarters on Tuesday, said Nwodi and members of his gang were responsible for the kidnapping and killing of policemen and travellers plying the East-West road.

The gang was also responsible for the recent abduction of Justice Azunda, the Protocol Officer to the former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government, Emeka Woke.

“On 13th June 2023 at about 02:30 hours, Operatives of the Command, based on intelligence gathered, spotted a notorious kidnapping gang headed by one Wordi Amadi ‘M,’ aged 25yrs from Elibrada Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, and his gang somewhere at Ogoloma, in Okirika LGA of Rivers State, on sighting the Operatives, the hoodlums opened gunfire, but were overpowered due to the superior fire power of the Police Operatives,” the CP stated.

“Wordi Amadi and his gang have been on the wanted list of the Police. He has killed policemen, innocent citizens, and has been terrorizing the East-West Road, kidnapping and robbering for ransom and has made the Elibrada Indigenes desert their homes.

“The gang leader, named Wordi Amadi ‘M,” and three of the gang members, including a female, were fatally wounded. They were quickly rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment. On arrival, the doctor on duty confirmed that they were dead.

“Exhibits recovered from them are; one AK47 rifle with 25 rounds of 7.62 x 32mm, one assault rifle with 20 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action with four live cartridges; and assorted charms. Investigation is ongoing.”

See photos below: