Police Misconduct: IGP Summons Officers Who Crushed Citizen With Car In Edo

In an effort to enhance professionalism within the society, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has summoned some policemen of the Edo State Command over a horrible incident, making waves on social media, where they ran a vehicle over a citizen.

The IGP, condemning the action of the policemen in Ekpoma, Edo State, implored members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as the Police authorities handle the matter.

Egbetokun, in his reaction, ordered the officers to report at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further action.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the affected officers had earlier been arrested and detained in Edo.

According to the force’s supreme leader in a statement made available to the public on Friday by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said; “The Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Ekpoma, Edo State.

“The IGP has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action.

“Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.”