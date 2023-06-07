Police Parade 40 For Cultism, Murder In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has paraded no fewer than 40 suspects for various crimes such as cultism, murder and armed robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, who paraded the suspects, said they were apprehended in different parts of the state and outside the state.

Addressing newsmen, Oladimeji said Michael Bob, Abdul Omotoyosi, and Madeshina Idris were arrested for conspiracy, armed robbery and stealing.

He said that the suspects were arrested in Mushin, Lagos State, while a stolen Toyota car was recovered during the operation.

Also, a notorious armed robber, Austin Omoh, was allegedly involved in an armed robbery incident in the state but was apprehended in Maroko, Lagos State.

The police boss said the police were able to recover a stolen Toyota Sequoia Jeep with registration number AAA 631 HX.

The CP further explained that the police arrested one Wasiu Odubote for shop breaking and stealing in Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode.

The CP said Odubote and his gang had broken into a spare parts shop on Old Ondo Road, adding that the timely intervention of the Divisional Police Officer and his team led to Odubote’s arrest.

He said that other gang members managed to escape, while a tricycle with the registration number GBE 144VX was recovered.

He also paraded one Adedapo Taiwo, Arogundade Idowu, Noah Jogunom, and James Abiodun, who were arrested in Kobape, Abeokuta, for planning to disrupt the inauguration ceremony of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second term.

According to him, the suspects were found in possession of a Beretta pistol, live ammunition, and assorted criminal charms.

“Also, in Atan-Ijebu, four suspects identified as Onasanya Opeoluwa, Friday Daniel, Otuneve Samuel, and Ayanbade Owolabi were arrested for their involvement in cultism.

He said, “The police recovered a locally made double-barrel gun, a locally made short gun, an axe, a dagger, a jackknife, and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“In the same vein, the police also apprehended Akindele Femi, Abodurin Afeez, and Ishola Ayorinde for their affiliation with different cult groups and engaging in criminal activities.

“They were found in possession of weapons, including a locally made short gun, a live cartridge, and criminal charms.

“The police arrested Sulaiman Ajagunjeun and Opeyemi Adesegun in Itoko for their involvement in cult-related fights and also confessed to being members of the Aiye confraternity.

“Nwoke Stanley and Auche Uzuegho were apprehended for vandalising aluminium cables in Ogijo. The police found several vandalised cables in their shop, revealing their involvement in multiple cable thefts in the area.

“The Ogun State Police Command also arrested Osiniga Waheed, John Taiwo, Olashina Hameed, Olugbade Abidoun, Odeyemi Azeez, Tohter Shobitan, Babatunde Atinsola, Lateef Yahya, and Nurudeen Tajudeen for their roles in cultism, assault, and unlawful possession of hard drugs.”

Speaking on the increasing cases of cultism in the state, Oladimeji said the command would always go for them, saying that he would not relent on pursuing them.

“We’re not relenting, we’ll continue, so as long as we hear that they’re going about because we know they don’t mean any good for anybody, they’re always out to cause confusion and harm people, and that is why we are equally after them.

“Not until they change and they’re willing to live like every law-abiding citizen, once they want to remain deviant, we will equally be on their neck, we will not leave them,” he said.