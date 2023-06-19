Portable Declares Himself ‘New Born Fela’ As He Wins Artiste Of The Year Award

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable on Sunday, took to social media to celebrate his latest win after he bagged the Artiste of the Year award at the just concluded Golden Stars Award.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner via his Instagram page shared a video of himself and the award with a message stating his new status as the “new born Fela.”

Accepting his award, Portable thanked his fans for all of their support and vowed to bring home a Grammy next.

He said, ”Akoi Grace IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Kinimah Fajah Trending Artist Of The Year Portable Omolalomi New Born FELA Wahala Musician. Big Thanks to all my lover’s out side ZAzuu Akoi Million Fans @goldenstarsaward Cc. @babyluvgram Akoi Best Artist Manager Of The Year, Na God Dey Run Am.”

Watch video below: