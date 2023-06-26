POS Operators In Lagos Announce New Charges For Customers

The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN), Lagos State Chapter has announced a unified price list (charges) for Point of Sales (POS) operations in the State.

It was gathered that the new price list was unveiled at the 4th Annual AMMBAN Lagos Symposium themed “the impact of cashless policy on mobile money & agency banking.

According to Abiodun David, the Chairman of AMMBAN Lagos State Chapter, revealed that the new price list is aimed at curbing extortion by POS agents on the general public and is also a reflection of the present economic situation in the country.

READ MORE: Old Naira: Call Banks To Order – Gov. Adeleke Tells CBN

Abiodun further explained that while POS agents are permitted to go below the price list depending on their area, they are not allowed to go above the price list, as reported by CEM.

Furthermore, at the meeting, Ogungbayi Ganiyu, the General Secretary of AMMBAN, stated that efforts are being made to communicate the changes to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that since the implementation of the CBN’s naira redesign policy, which resulted in a cash shortage in the country, there has been a disruption in the operation of POS agents.

Meanwhile, many have reverted to the charges prior to the scarcity of naira notes, there are still some who continue to charge higher than the previous rates.