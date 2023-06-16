President Tinubu Meets With Asari Dokubo In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has held a meetinf with prominent Niger Delta leader and former leader agitator in the oil-rich region, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, at the State House.
Although the agenda of the meeting was unclear, it is believed that Dokubo is likely to be part of the President’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta region.
Recall that Tinubu had earlier reiterated a promise to crush crude oil theft in the country, had also met with other key figures from the region, including former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Timi Alaibe, as well as former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Dr Dakuku Peterside.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Dokubo entered a closed-door meeting with the President after arriving at the Aso Rock Villa about 11:00 am.
Dokubo arranged Niger Delta youths to attend the Abuja meeting of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal three weeks prior.
While speaking on the impact of the fuel subsidy discontinuance, he argued that former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari failed to do what Tinubu has done in the past weeks of his administration.
He said: “If Ahmed Bola Tinubu fails, hold me responsible. I am unapologetic.
“I have known him since 1992 and I know what he stands for, and can stand in the gap between him and the people and say this.
“This is a step my brother Goodluck failed to take when he had the opportunity. The same step Buhari could not take and Tinubu took it from his first day at the office.”