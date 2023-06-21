Presidential Poll: “There Was No Technical Glitch On Feb 25” – Amazon Tells Court

Amazon Web Services Incorporated has testified before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), sitting in Abuja on Monday.

Amazon which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), engaged to provide technical support to it during the 2023 general elections, through its representative declared that there was no technical glitch on February 25th.

According to Vanguard, representative of the company, Mpeh Clarita Ogar, mounted the box as the 7th witness in the petition that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, filed to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Contrary to the position of INEC, the witness, who was led in evidence by a member of Obi’s legal team, Mr Patrick Ikweto, SAN, told the court that it did not record any technical glitch in the country on February 25, which was the day the presidential election held.

READ ALSO: INEC Withholding Requested Documents, Deliberately Frustrating Our Case — LP To Petition Court

Recall that the electoral body had blamed its inability to electronically transmit results of the presidential poll to its viewing portal, in real-time, using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation (BVAS) machines, on technical glitches it experienced on election day.

However, in her evidence on Monday, the PW-7, who identified herself as a cloud engineer and an Architect tendered six volumes of reports from 33 regions of the world where Amazon Web Services host its servers.

According to the witness, the regions, are; North America, South America, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Europe.

She told the court that there was no technical glitch across all six continents housing AWS cloud services on February 25, 2023.

Aside from adopting the witness statement she made on oath on June 19, the witness, tendered a copy of her curriculum vitae, as well as her appointment letter, in evidence before the court.

Though all the Respondents opposed the evidence of the witness, however, Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel admitted all the documents as Exhibits in the matter.

Cited as Respondents in the petition marked, CA/PEPC/03/2023, are INEC, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC.

The court adjourned it’s proceedings till Tuesday to enable the Respondents to cross-examine the witness.