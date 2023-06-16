“Produce Names Of Military Officers Involved In Oil Theft” – Navy Slams Asari Dokubo Over ‘Spurious Allegations’

The Nigerian Navy has slammed former Niger Delta militant leader Mujahid Asari Dokubo over what they described as an unguarded statement on the oil theft in the South-South region.

Recall that after speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dokubo had accused the military high command of involvement in oil bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region.

He argued that average citizens lack the resources and technology needed for oil bunkering, particularly the complex process of connecting pipes directly to oil wells to extract crude oil.

“The military is at the centre of oil theft, and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 percent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army, and the Navy especially,” Dokubo had said.

But in a swift reaction, the Spokesman of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, asked Dokubo to produce the names of officers involved in crude oil theft.

Speaking with Daily Trust, he described the allegation as “spurious and unguarded,” adding that oil thieves were angry because troops of the Nigerian Navy and the entire military have continued to deny them avenues to sabotage the economy through ongoing “Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO.”

Ayo-Vaughan said, “Let him bring the names. The Nigerian Navy is interested in the names of those involved because the Navy has no tolerance for any form of criminalities whatsoever, not even that height of theft as alleged by Asari Dokubo.

“The Navy has an operation in the Niger-Delta that has been running for over one year plus to curb oil theft. Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO has denied oil thieves more than N76billion worth of crude oil. The money that would have helped them to further increase their illegal artisanal refineries.

“So, the Navy is actively fighting oil theft. For anybody to make such spurious allegations, bring the names. He (Dokubo) is in the Niger Delta, he has boys in the Niger Delta.

“The company that was given a contract by the NNPC on pipeline surveillance, they are working with the Nigerian Navy and Operation Delta Safe in the Niger-Delta to curb oil theft.

“For somebody to just make such unguarded statement, bring the names. You know that there is an operation (Operation DAKATA BARAWO) going on in the Niger Delta being run by the Nigerian Navy since April last year. The Navy has been running it in synergy with the NNPC.

“NNPC holds regular meetings with the Chief of Naval Staff to review the operations. Just last week, the Chief Executive of NUPREC was here to have a meeting with CNS. Just two days ago, the management team for the other one on downstream regulatory authority were also here to have a meeting. For us, if you want to make such spurious allegations, bring the names. Simple!”