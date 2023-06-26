Prosecute Oil Thieves – Dogara Tasks Tinubu

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has called on President Bola Tinubu to pursue oil cabals and bring them to book.

Mr. Dogara disclosed this in an address in the sidelines of a Thanksgiving Church service in honour of the out-going General Secretary of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kaduna state, Reverend Yunusa Nmadu.

The former Speaker said that President Tinubu has so far demonstrated leadership and should be commended by all citizens.

The former speaker insisted that the President should ensure that all the looted funds are recovered from the oil cabals.

He commended the President on the appointment of new service chiefs, adding that Tinubu has demonstrated leadership by carrying every region along regardless of party, ethnicity and religion.

On their part, the ECWA General Secretary, Reverend Yunusa Nmadu; and the Senator representing Southern Kaduna, Sunday Katung also commended the President on the appointment of the new service chiefs, which according to them, is a demonstration of equity and justice.

They, however, urged the new service chiefs to address issue of insecurity, ravaging the country, particularly in the northern region , just as they called on the President to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.