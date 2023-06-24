Putin Vows To Defend Russia As Prigozhin’s Wagner Militia Heads For Moscow

Staring down a sudden and staggering escalation of internal crisis, Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that those on “path of treason” or armed rebellion would be punished.

Information Nigeria understands Putin is facing the greatest threat to his authority in two decades after the head of the Wagner paramilitary group launched an apparent insurrection, claimed control of military facilities in two Russian cities, and warned that his troops would head for Moscow.

“It is a stab in the back of our country and our people,” he said in an address to the nation, threatening a harsh response for those planning “an armed rebellion.”

Putin was speaking after the militia chief and his one-time ally, Yevgeny Prigozhin dramatically stepped up his feud with Moscow’s security establishment over the handling of the invasion of Ukraine, throwing the country into crisis with a series of military moves that seemingly took Moscow by surprise.

“This is a criminal campaign. It is equivalent to armed mutiny,” Putin said.

“Russia will defend itself and repel this move. We are fighting for the life and security of our citizens and our territorial integrity.

“In the face of those who are fighting on the front, this is a stab in the back of the troops and the people of Russia,” he added.

After Putin’s speech, Prigozhin said on Telegram that the president was “deeply mistaken.”

“We are patriots of our Motherland, we fought and are fighting.

“And no one is going to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else,” he said in audio messages.

Prigozhin, who heads private military group Wagner, said his forces had taken control of Russian military facilities in the city of Rostov-on-Don, an important operations base for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

He threatened to march on Moscow if Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov did not meet with him in Rostov.

The Wagner group also claimed to have seized Russian facilities in a second city, Voronezh, some 600 kilometers (372 miles) to the north of Rostov-on-Don.

Alexander Gusev, Governor of the Voronezh region, said the Russian military were engaging in “combat measures” in the area.

In his remarks, Putin described events in Rostov as an insurrection.

“The situation in Rostov-on-Don remains difficult during the armed uprising. In Rostov, the work of civil and military administration is basically blocked,” Putin said, adding that “decisive action” would be taken.