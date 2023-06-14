“Qatar Was My Last, I’ll See How Things Go” – Messi Rules Himself Out Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Paris Saint Germaine forward, Lionel Messi has confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was likely his last, essentially ruling himself out of the North American joint tournament in 2026.

Recall that Messi finally won the World Cup in Qatar last December, guiding Argentina past France in a thrilling final to cement his legacy as the greatest footballer of all time.

The Argentina international will be 36 years old on June 24, 2023, which means that before the World Cup which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, he will be almost 39 years old.

READ MORE: “I Have Taken The Decision”- Messi Set To Join Inter Miami

When asked about whether he would play at the 2026 tournament by Titan Sports, the forward replied: “I think not. [Qatar] was my last World Cup. I’ll see how things go, but as it is right now, no, I won’t go to the next World Cup.”

The Argentine legend is set to end his World Cup career as the competition’s only ever two-time Golden Ball winner, the fourth highest goalscorer, and the all-time appearance maker.