Reactions As Grammy Organisers Describe Wizkid, Rema As ‘Up-And-Coming’ Artists

The Recording Academy, organisers of Grammy Awards, has come under heavy criticism on social media for referring to Nigerian Afrobeat superstars, Wizkid and Rema as an “up-and-coming artist”.

On Instagram, the Academy received severe criticism from Nigerians after tagging two of the best internationally recognized singers as up-and-coming.

In an Instastory post that questioned, “Who is an up-and-coming Black artist everyone should have on their radar?” the Recording Academy mentioned Wizkid and Rema.

This choice, however, did not sit well with many Nigerians, particularly Wizkid’s fans, who deemed it disrespectful considering the singer’s status as one of Africa’s most accomplished music artists.

A social media user wrote in reaction, “Forget stanship this is actually disrespectful considering Wizkid is a top three afrobeats artiste.”

Another user added, “Wiz kid up and coming ke? Is Grammy mad?”

“Wizkid isn’t up-and-coming, tf?” one @oxfybi wrote.

