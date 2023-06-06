Reno Omokri Lists Tinubu’s Achievement In One Week As President

Former presidential aide and socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has outlined the achievements of Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his inauguration as Nigeria’s President a week ago.

Omokri in a Twitter post on Tuesday, pointed that President Tinubu has in one week exhibited the ability of his administration to tackle key issues in the country by taking some tough decisions.

The staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar cited the removal of fuel subsidy, the quelling of nationwide strike planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress as some of the achievements.

READ ALSO: “Peter Obi Is Expected To Hang Tinubu’s Photo In All His Businesses” – Reno Omokri

He tweeted that Tinubu has been more accessible to “labour and trade unions in one week, than Buhari was in four years.”

“Waziri Atiku Abubakar is my preferred choice. He would have been better than Tinubu. And May the Presidential Election Petition Court give him victory.

“However, I do note that the fuel subsidy is gone. A single Naira exchange rate is emerging. The NLC has been persuaded to see reason.

“And President Tinubu is meeting with heads of strategic agencies, and giving them executive direction. The military is harmoniously subordinate to his regime.

“Nigeria has just posted a trade surplus. The stock market has received a boost and rallied. And there is relative peace in the country.

“Yes, he has known cartel links, nevertheless, President Bola Tinubu has performed very well for his first week in office.”