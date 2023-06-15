Reps Reject Motion To Stop Youths From Leaving Nigeria

The House of Representatives has on Thursday stepped down a motion seeking to stop young Nigerians from leaving the country in search of greener pastures, popularly known as Japa Syndrome.

Information Nigeria reports that the rejection is sequel to the presentation of a motion of urgent national importance by a member from Benue state, Phillips Agbese, on the urgent need to declare emigration of young Nigerians abroad a national emergency.

Agbese had said that there was a 40% increase in the number of young Nigerians leaving the nation compared to the number captured in 2019, as the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs reported that international emigration from Nigeria in 2020 totaled 1.7million.

The lawmaker quoted a recent report by the African polling Institute indicating that 69% of young people would opt to relocate abroad if given the chance or if the opportunity presented itself.

According to him, those leaving the country are not just the poor but also the middle class who possess skills, including bankers, lecturers, health care practitioners, doctors, Nurses and other Nigeria-trained manpower.

Sada Soli, member from Katsina state, speaking against the motion, argued that the motion contravened the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, which provides that it’s within the rights of a Nigerian, if he is qualified, normal and has all the grant rights, to move to anywhere he wants.

Another member from Borno state, Ahmed Jaha, stated the bill does not seek to stop young Nigerians from relocating abroad, but addresses the urgent need to eliminate the factors causing the exodus.

Having heard all contributions, the speaker, Tajuddeen Abbas put the motion to a voice vote, during which a majority of the members voted to step it down.