“Respect My Wife’s Privacy” – Davido Debunks Chioma’s Pregnancy Rumour

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has issued a stern warning to bloggers alleging that his wife, Chioma is pregnant.

The singer slammed the blog for posting an old video of Chioma when she was pregnant with their late son, Ifeanyi

The blog, gossipmilltv, had claimed that she is expecting another child with the singer, whereas, it is an old video.

READ ALSO: My Late Son Inspired My Album Artwork – Davido

Taking to the comment section, Davido reprimanded the blogger for misleading the public, while ordering the video be taken down.

He also urged them to respect his wife’s privacy.

He wrote; “Old video delete n respect my wife’s privacy. Thank you.”

The blog also deleted the post immediately after Davido’s comment.

See post below: