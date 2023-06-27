Review Bank Charges, Pension Deductions As Step To Cushion Subsidy Removal – Osita Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, has called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate steps for the removal of bank charges and reduction in the contributions to pension schemes.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, he said the steps will serve as palliative to the sufferings of Nigerians over the removal of petrol subsidy.

Recall that Tinubu on May 29 announced an end to the payment of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government, hence skyrocketing price of petrol to around N500 per litre.

However, the former minister also faulted the sudden removal of the petrol subsidy, saying the federal government was not quick to think about ways to ameliorate the impact of the policy on Nigerians.

“When he took a decision to remove subsidy and he removed fuel subsidy and the fuel prices rose by over N500 in a day, what are the immediate measures that can be taken to make sure there is more cash in the pockets of people who go to work every day?” he queried.

“If I was thinking with him, I would have said immediately — remove the charges for bank transfers in Nigeria, the N26 and the N56, cut it immediately.

“That money goes to the banks and they are just enriching themselves; or make a flat rate of once a month, you can charge N100 for IT support.

“So, that puts more money in the hands of people.

“Second, our pension scheme has accumulated a lot of money, and that pension scheme now requires people to pay 12 percent of their salaries from the employers’ side.

“So, I think you can reduce the amount the people are contributing for a one-year period or six months to allow more money.

“That way, immediately from the next month’s salary, another N10,000, N5,000 as the case may be, enters into the pocket of the people who go to work every day.

“They are able to pay their transport fare because they need to go to work tomorrow,” he opined.