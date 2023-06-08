Rhodes-Vivour Fires Lagos Assembly Speaker Over ‘Lagos Belongs To Yorubas’ Comment

The 2023 Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has slammed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for allegedly saying the Assembly will make laws to protect the property right of indigenes.

Obasa had, in his acceptance speech after his re-election as the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, declared Lagos is a Yoruba land, saying lawmakers will go to any length to protect the state indigenes even if it means reversing existing law.

“Lagos is a Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no man’s land.

“Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to the Yoruba language,” Obasa declared.

The Lagos speaker revealed the plot of the All Progressives Congress-controlled state parliament to use “all legislative instruments” to favour indigenes against other tribes.

“We also aim at achieving our collective goals of creating a robust legislative framework that protects the interest of our people. Going forward in this wise, we are going to employ all legislative instruments for the support of the indigenes of Lagos,” the speaker of the Lagos parliament declared.

Obasa further asserted, “There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and we will reverse all that are reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.”

But reacting via Twitter on Thursday, Rhodes-Vivour warned the Speaker against laws that will divide Lagos residents along ethnic lines.

According to the former gubernatorial candidate, any enacted law that seeks to reverse property rights in favour of the indigenous people of Lagos state at the expense of other residents is divisive and not in the economic interest of Lagos.

He further described such a move as an attempt to undermine the fundamental right of residents as enshrined in the country’s constitution, adding that well-meaning Lagosians should resist “the divisive bill.”

Rhodes-Vivour stated that the law would discourage the participation of local and international investors in Lagos’ economy.

“By considering this regressive bill, the Speaker disregards the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution and perpetuates a discriminatory system that divides our society along ethnic lines.

“The proposed bill undermines the principle of private ownership and could severely affect investment, economic growth, and overall prosperity in Lagos State. By considering such legislation, the Speaker is sending a damaging message to local and international investors, discouraging their participation and confidence in the state’s economy.”

The former candidate however asked the Assembly to advocate laws that would instead “protect heritage, historical sites, and traditional institutions from political vandalism.”