“Rivers Not A Christian State” – Asari Dokubo Disagrees With Gov. Fubara

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo has expressed disagreement with Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara’s assertion that Rivers is a Christian state.

It was gathered that on the 31st of May, few days after inauguration, Governor Fubara stated that the state would stay strong in its Christian values.

“Rivers State is a Christian State, and God is our foundation. We shall govern with the fear of God and stay strong to our Christian values of trust, faith, love, care, and sacrifice”, the governor had tweeted.

However, Dokubo in his reaction, took to Facebook Live to express his dismay, stating that Fubara’s remarks set off his term on an unfavorable note.

Dokubo emphasised that such a statement contradicted the principles of inclusivity and religious freedom.

According to Dokubo, the governor lacks the authority to declare the state as Christian one.

“I am using this medium to advise the governor, Sim Fubara, to better retract the statement.

“I want him to know that Rivers State is not and will never be a Christian state. With such a statement, I can say that the governor is starting on the wrong footing,” Mr Dokubo added.