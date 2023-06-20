Ronaldo Receives Guinness World Record, Becomes First Men’s Footballer To Play 200 International Caps.

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven again that age doesn’t matter in his ability on the pitch in a dramatic EURO qualifier 1-0 win over Iceland.

Ronaldo’s only goal secured the victory on his historic night as he became the first men’s player to win 200 international caps.

The 38-year-old turned home Goncalo Inacio’s header from close range.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the goal was initially ruled out for an Inacio offside but was later awarded by the video assistant referee(VAR).

That was Ronaldo’s 123rd international goal, extending his world record.

The Al-Nassr’s forward broke Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa’s 196-cap record in March – and was given a certificate by Guinness World Records before kick-off to mark this latest landmark.

Ronaldo is in his 20th year of playing for Portugal, having made his international debut in 2003, and is still a regular in the team despite leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d’Or five times.

His fifth goal of Euro 2024 qualifying helped take Portugal on to four wins from four games.

Iceland, who have only won once, had Willum Willumsson sent off for two bookings with 10 minutes to go.