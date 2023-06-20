Sacking Service Chiefs Won’t Tackle Insecurity — Security Expert To Tinubu

Kabiru Adamu, a security and intelligence expert, has said changing security chiefs alone will not solve the menace of insecurity in Nigeria.

In reaction to the sack of the Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, the Managing Director of Beacon Consulting in a chat with Daily Post, lauded the bold step taken by Tinubu’s administration.

However, according to him, the next thing to do is the completion of security reforms.

Adamu furthered that, improvement in the public governance structure, adequate legislature and efficient utilization of budgetary allocation are mandatory things to put in place to solve the country’s insecurity challenges.

“The change of critical establishment in the security sector is a good development.

“The immediate past leadership oversaw over a period, where in my organization, we’ve been to document over 78,000 deaths in the space of ten years, so there is nowhere you can judge that as successful.

“It is not an individual thing but systemic. So just changing individuals won’t solve the problem; it is just the beginning.

“The next thing that has to follow is the completion of the security sector reforms. Now that has been started, we introduced transparency and accountability elements within the security sector. In the military, Police and other security structures.

The second is the improvement of security sector governance. The current security structure is so convoluted. Another is the role of the leadership of the parliament—chairpersons of several committees on security. Most of these security departments have old and moribund mandates, these legislatures must be reviewed.

“The last one is budgetary. Muhammadu Buhari’s administration did very well in this area, but how has this money been spent? Why is it that our military for example still uses soft-skill vehicles, is communication still a challenge for them? There has to be a way of ensuring that the budget is used for the exact purpose it is designed for.

“Again, the appointment is just the beginning; these other things need to be done if we are going to see the result of a functional, effective and efficient security sector that meets the aspiration of Nigerians,” Adamu stated.