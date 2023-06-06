Samuel Chukwueze Wins Best African Player In La Liga

After having a successful season, Villarreal and Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze has been announced as the winner of the 2022/2023 LaLiga Santander African Most Valuable Award.

The Super Eagles winger triumphed in a tough competition determined by over 30,000 dedicated fans and 26 esteemed journalists from around the globe.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that Chukwueze succeeded esteemed figures such as Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bono of Sevilla, dynamic Ghanaian forward Iñaki William of Athletic Bilbao, and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Nigerian sensational footballer entered the limelight with his relentless efforts on the pitch, where he proved to be outdating amongst his colleagues.

It was gathered that Chukwueze showcased his exceptional skills by netting six goals and providing five assists for his Villarreal teammates.

However, his special brace against Real Madrid at the legendary Bernabeu Stadium earlier this year further bolstered his credentials.

Overall, Chukwueze registered 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, marking the first time he has reached double figures for both goals and assists in a single campaign.

The 24-year-old has also attracted the attention of prominent clubs, including Real Madrid, and a host of Premier League contenders, such as Everton and Aston Villa.

Aston Villa, in particular, appear determined to secure the services of the highly sought-after talent and is reportedly willing to part with a substantial sum of €50 million to acquire Villarreal’s prized asset.