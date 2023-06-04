Sanwo-Olu Hosts Arsenal Star Saka At State House, Marina

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday hosted Arsenal player, Bukayo Saka, at the State House, Marina.

The governor wrote via his verified Twitter handle, “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favorite Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka.”

“I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth. We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players.

“Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season.”

Saka had also visited the Shomolu area of the State, as well as Gbagada and its environs, adorning a white attire.

The next stop for the 21-year-old star was a visit to the Lagos State House at Marina where he was hosted by incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Saka was born in England to Nigerian parents, but he opted to represent the English national football team, the Three Lions.

Saka netted 14 goals and made 11 assists in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal finished second in the 2022/23 Premier League season with 84 points from 38 games.