Sanwo-Olu Pardons 49 Prisoners For 2nd Term Celebration

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy has approved the release of 49 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state.

The Governor signed the release Order on May 26, 2023, in cognizance of his Inauguration for the second term in office as Governor of Lagos State.

In a statement by the state Ministry of Justice through the Director Public Affairs, Grace Alo, on Friday, the exercise was in pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

READ ALSO: Gov. Sani Bello Pardons 24 Convicts, Frees 80 Inmates In Niger

According to Alo, “The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines, information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of offence, period of incarceration, age, health and also the behavioral conduct of the inmates.

“The approval for the release of the inmates is also in line with the commitment of Mr. Governor to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms.”