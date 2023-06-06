Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request To Appoint 20 Special Advisers

The Senate has approved the request of President Bola Tinubu to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read out the President’s request during a session at the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the letter did not specify who the 20 special advisers would be, the Senate was quick to approve Tinubu’s request.

As per a recent bill signed by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, a president is expected to form his cabinet within sixty days of inauguration.

Given that Tinubu’s inauguration occurred on May 29, 2023, his time to complete this task is rapidly approaching.

Recall that President Tinubu appointed House of Representatives speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as chief of staff.

In a statement signed over the weekend by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Tinubu appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’, the Nigerian leader also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.