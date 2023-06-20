‘Service Chiefs’ Appointments Not Based On Favoritism, Nepotism’ – Onanuga To Critics

Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity of the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organisation, has said the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not based on favoritism.

Recall that Tinubu had on Monday sacked all service chiefs and appointed their replacements.

However in reaction via Twitter to the critics, Onanuga clarified that the appointments spread across the major geo-political zones in the country.

He noted that, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff, is from South East – Enugu, and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence, hails from South South – Obudu, Cross River State.

He tweeted: “Here is a breakdown of the state/region of service chiefs 1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (North-Adamawa), 2. Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff (North-Southern Kaduna), 3. Maj.Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff (South West), 4. Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff (South East-Enugu), 5. AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff (North), 6. DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police (South West), 7. Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence (South-South- Obudu Cross River State). For those accusing the Tinubu government of nepotism, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, is from Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State. The Chief of Intelligence is from Cross River.

“Critics should try to dig for information before rushing to judgment.”