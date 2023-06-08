Sharia Court Remands DJ For Disturbing Islamic School With Loud Music

A Sharia court in Dambare, Ungogo Local Government Area, Kano State has remanded Ali Dan-Asabe, a Disc Jockey, for disrupting studies and other activities in an Islamic school.

Dan-Asabe was dragged before the court by the police following a complaint from the school’s management that his activities were disrupting pupils with loud music while they were having classes.

The prosecutor, Bashir Wada, told the court that the defendant allegedly played music loudly to the extent that students could not hear what teachers were saying.

Bashir Wada added, “When they complained to him, the DJ said he would not reduce and he decided to increase the volume.”

While the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges, the Judge, Munzali Idris Gwadabe, ordered his remand and adjourned the case to July 6 for sanctioning.