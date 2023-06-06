Six Arrested For Vandalizing Electrical Installations In Bayelsa

Six members of a criminal syndicate who specialize in vandalizing electrical installations have been nabbed by the Bayelsa Community Safety Corps and local vigilante.

The suspects were caught at the weekend in Angiama community while vandalizing electrical towers supplying power from Kolo Creek to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The State Commissioner for Power, Hon. Ebitei Tonyon, who confirmed the arrest on Monday said the suspects dismantled one of the towers at the Angiama axis of the electric line.

The suspects arrested are identified as follows: Obadiah Abule, 22, of Oporoma, Desmond John, 22, Daniel Tonifia,21, Diapreye Ebifadei, 29, Ibrahim Usman, 27, from Nasarawa State, and Prince You, 43, from Yenagoa LGA.

Hon. Ebitei expressed displeasure over the incessant vandalism of electrical installations by young youths, which twats government efforts to provide basic amenities to the people.

He however warns those exhibiting these ugly acts to desist from it or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

The commissioner thanked the team of the community safety corps, the Nigerian Police, and the local vigilantes, for their cooperation in the successful arrest of these vandals, saying that they would be tried and prosecuted according to the laws, to serve as deterrent to others with similar intent.

Hon. Ebitei used the medium to charge community leaders to safeguard government properties in their domains to serve the purpose for which they are executed. Saying that, no government would function effectively without the support from the people.