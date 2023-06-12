Six Police Officers Face Trial For Death Of Nigerian Man In Switzerland

Six police officers are facing homicide charges in connection with the death of a Nigerian national, after he suffered a heart attack from “excessive use of force”.

The Nigerian man identified as Mike Ben Peter died in 2018 after being arrested and pinned face-down for several minutes by the police in the city of Lausanne.

The officers, whom Reuters did not name due to Swiss privacy laws, face charges of “homicide by neglect” in the case of 39-year-old Mike Ben Peter Amadasun, before a Lausanne criminal court.

They all contest the charges and will seek acquittal, their lawyers said.

The case, which has some similarities with the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in the United States, is one of four where Black men have died during police interventions in Vaud canton since 2016. They have sparked protests and calls for reforms.

But unlike Floyd’s killing, for which officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in 2021 partly based on cellphone footage showing him kneeling on the victim’s neck, there is no footage of the incident that allegedly contributed to Ben Peter’s death.

Simon Ntah, the lawyer for the family, said he was not hopeful for a ruling against the officers who face a maximum prison sentence of three years.

“As long as there isn’t a mechanism for independent investigations against the police we are stuck with the same problems,” he told Reuters, complaining how the same public prosecutor who works with police on other criminal cases is placed in charge of cases like this one.

The indictment showed that Ben Peter drew the attention of officers during a Lausanne drug patrol after he collected a bag later shown to contain marijuana.

He did not comply with police requests and the officers used pepper spray and knee kicks to the ribs and crotch to handcuff him on the ground, it showed. He continued to struggle as he was held face-down by several officers for 3 minutes, it said, until they noticed he appeared unconscious.

Ben Peter was later pronounced dead after a heart attack with multiple causes, the indictment said, including the fact that he was held on his stomach and subjected to stress but also his obesity.