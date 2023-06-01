Skitmaker Mama Uka Narrowly Escapes Death At Lekki Home

Nigerian skitmaker, Eze Sunday Odinaka, better known as ‘Mama Uka’, has narrowly escaped death at his house in Lekki, Lagos State.

This was announced in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The footage of the incident, which was widely shared online, showed his house’s plaster of Paris (PoP) ceiling collapsing on him.

Mama Uka was surrounded by others who assisted in his rescue from the wreckage, with one of them claiming that the incident occurred when he was lying in his bed.

The comedian was also injured, as blood streaks were spotted around his head, and he was unable to stand before being dragged away from the scene.

Watch video below: