Sowore Reacts As Tinubu Suspends Emefiele

Barely some hours after the suspension of Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for 2023, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the immediate arrest of the CBN governor by the Department of State Security.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the suspension of Emefiele in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Following the directive suspending him from office, Emefiele has been directed to hand over the affairs of the CBN to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the apex bank boss pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

However, the DSS has reportedly arrested the former CBN boss over alleged sabotage and conspiracy to undermine the democracy of the nation with the naira swap policy.

Reacting to the alleged arrest in a Twitter post, Sowore said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor and Emefiele should be arrested and prosecuted.

The media entrepreneur also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari should also be arrested and made to face the law.

He wrote: “DSS reportedly picks up / detains former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. In an ideal society, his main accomplice in the military, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor should be arrested and tried with Emefiele. Of course not leaving out former President @MBuhari as well.”