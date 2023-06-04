Subsidy: FG To Consider TUC’s Demands, Set Up Committee To Review Minimum Wage

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced that it will consider list of demands from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) which includes minimum wage.

The FG disclosed this after its meeting with the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) at the State House, Abuja.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that there was an emergency talk between the President Tinubu’s led administration and the Congress over the proposed industrial action announced by NLC and TUC.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting between the Federal Government and the TUC which lasted for about three hours, spokesperson for the Federal government, Dele Alake, said that the government will also look at the practicability of the demands.

He said that most fundamentally the President, Bola Tinubu, will constitute a tripartite committee to include states and the organised labour and the private sector to study the dynamics of the minimum wage augmentation to reach an amicable conclusion.

He further explained that there is no disagreement with the NLC over their demand for a review of the minimum wage or a return to status quo, noting that the FG representatives will meet with the President to crystallize decisions on the demands.

He added that the absence of the NLC does not translate to an isolation of the group in the discussion but that the FG is making efforts to reach them, as the parties agreed to reconvene on Tuesday, 24 hours before a scheduled strike by the NLC.

Meanwhile the TUC has maintained that the Federal Government, in the interest of social dialogue, revert the price of fuel while discussions continue.