Subsidy Removal: Fuel Queues Will End By Saturday — NNPCL

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, says the fuel queues that appeared following the recent removal of subsidy will soon disappear.

Recall that on Monday during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended.

This move however led to a hike in price across the nation, causing fuel queues to resurface as Nigerians scrambled for the premium product which rose from around N185 per litre to between N400 and N600 per litre.

Kyari, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noted that the fuel queues will soon be a thing of the past, adding that the NNPC was working assiduously to address challenges.

“I don’t see it stand beyond another day or two (days) max,” the NNPCL boss said. “I don’t see it (queues) actually stand beyond Saturday.”

“We have supply for the key trouble with PMS system is supply. There are over 810 million litres of petroleum in depots, tanks and fuel stations across the country.

“So, you don’t have the problem of transferring those. That means you have supply on the ground in your house. People panic and run to fuel stations to buy. They now know that there is certainty of pricing so they have to go back.”