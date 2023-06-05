Subsidy Removal: Kwara Govt. Directs Civil Servants To Work Three Days A Week

In response to the recent cries in transport fares and the resulting financial strain on public workers, the Kwara State Government has introduced temporary measures to alleviate the situation.

The State Head of Service (HOS), Mrs. Susan Modupe Oluwole, announced on Monday that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak has directed a reduction in work days from five to three days per week for all state-employed workers.

She directed all heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state to immediately work out a format indicating the alternating workdays for each worker under them.

The head of service, however, warned the workers not to abuse the magnanimity of the governor, stressing that the regular monitoring of MDAs by her office would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.

The temporary reduction in work days is seen as a proactive step by the Kwara State Government to address the immediate financial challenges faced by public workers, by implementing this measure, the government aims to provide relief and support its employees during this period of increased transportation costs.

The effectiveness of these temporary measures will be closely monitored their impact and determine any further necessary actions to alleviate the burden on the workers.