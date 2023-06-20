Suspected Herdsmen Kill Ohanaeze Youth Leader’s Father In Ebonyi, INEC Staff In Ebonyi

Some Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly killed the father of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Leader, Damian Okafor, Pa Ajah Damia Okafor in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the gunmen also killed the INEC Assistant Electoral Officer attached to Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, Emmanuel Igwe, and abducted his wife.

Demian Okeafor, leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo youth, made this known during a telephone interview with journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

He said, “I was at home after church service when I received a call that my father had been murdered by suspected herdsmen. I tried to rush there but couldn’t make it in time. Later, I went to the police station with my younger brother, who was already on-site, and it was confirmed.”

“There was an attack on the Ishiagu-Mpu road, which leads to the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway. The attackers shot an INEC staff and kidnapped his wife before fleeing into the nearby bush. While in the bush, they encountered my father, who was planting yams on his farm. In order to prevent my father from disclosing their location, they brutally dismembered him. It was a horrific sight, and I was unable to drive. Today, I went to the mortuary to confirm it myself.”

“We urgently need the government’s assistance because we are helpless. The latest information we have received is that three deaths were recorded during the attack: the INEC staff, my father, and another man from the Akaeze community.”

According to Emmanuel Ajah, the Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, while confirming the horrific incident, stated that he was notified when it happened.

Ajah explained, “After killing the INEC staff, the Fulani herders dragged his wife into the bush. While entering the bush, they encountered this elderly man on his farmland. They struck him on the head with an Indian bamboo stick and then used a knife to cut him up like a cow.”

The council chairman, Ajah, further mentioned that he had mobilized the military, police, and his team to comb the bush in search of the abducted INEC staff. He assured the public that they would not rest until the woman was safely rescued.

He also revealed that the suspected Fulani herders, who had allegedly abducted the woman, were demanding a large ransom. He emphasized that the security agencies, along with his team, were diligently working to rescue the woman unharmed.