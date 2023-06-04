Sweden Declares Sex As Sport, To Hold Maiden Competition Thursday

Sweden has officially declared sex as a sport and finalised arrangements to launch its first sex tournament on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

According to Swedish local media, the contestants in the tournament will have daily sexual encounters that can last up to six hours.

A panel of judges will select the winners of the sex competition, and the audience will also share opinions and analyses on the choices

The European Sex Championship is however slated to last for six weeks, as participants will engage in sexual activity daily for 45 to one hour depending on the length of their bouts.

The report disclosed that the competition has three levels, and in order to advance to the next level, the contestant must obtain a certain minimum number of points at each one.

Additionally, sex contenders have the opportunity to earn between 5 and 10 points in each discipline, which are decided by a mix of public votes and a panel of five judges.

Also, the audience will watch the sex competitions and will take note of various features of the sexual activity.

When deciding who emerges winner, the couple’s chemistry, their understanding of sex, their level of endurance and other vital sexual features will all be considered.

Dragan Bratych, head of the Swedish Federation of Sex, said he hoped that one day sex would be regarded as a sport globally.

Bratych underlined the value of education and the possibility that engaging in sexual activity can improve one’s physical and mental health.

“Like any sport, getting the results you want in sex requires training,” he stated.

He further emphasised the unique aspects of this sport, where the object is to make the opponent extremely happy.

He added the ability of the competitor to satisfy their partner determines their success in this game, in contrast to traditional sports where losing frequently leads to disappointment.