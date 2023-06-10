Swedish Sport Federation Debunks Declaring Sex As Sport

The Swedish Sports Confederation spokesperson, Anna Setzman, has denied reports suggesting that Sweden became the first country to declare sex as a sport.

According to Setzman’s statement, the false report aims to smear Swedish sports and Sweden’s image.

The statement furthered that an individual who claimed to be a member of a sex federation applied for membership, but their application was rejected in May.

The applicant, identified as Dragan Bratic, who owns several strip clubs and wanted sex to be considered a sport, was behind the whole drama.

Bratic was said to have submitted an application to become a member of the confederation in January.

“There is no Sex Federation that is a member of the Swedish Sports Confederation,” Setzman declared.