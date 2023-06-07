“Take Charge Of Your Government Or Resign” – Ebonyi Indigenes Tell New Governor

Ebonyi Indigenes on the platform of the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has challenged Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru to take full charge of his government or resign from office.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the President of the diaspora group, Pascal Oluchchukwu, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, alleged that the immediate past governor, David Umahi is still secretly running the affairs of the state.

He claimed that the electorates are yet to see any visible signs of governance and not even the appointment of his kitchen cabinet members.

The group called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately withdraw the security team attached to the former governor while anti-graft agencies ensure proper investigation of his administration in Ebonyi state.

AEISCID expressed concern that democracy may derail in Ebonyi if Nwifuru continues to walk in the shadow of Umahi.

The statement stated, “About one week after he took the oath of office at the Abakaliki Township stadium, we are astonished that the Ebonyi electorates are yet to see any visible signs of governance, not even the appointment of his kitchen cabinet members. Rather, this group has been reading reports that his predecessor, Umahi, has still been inspecting works at the sites of some yet-to-be-completed projects in the State.

“AEISCID was reliably informed that a day after he had handed over the affairs of governance in Ebonyi, Umahi was sighted with many of his ‘dissolved’ Exco members inspecting works at the new Olympic stadium at the Centenary City. Those who have seen him move around since after the handover claim he retained and still moves with the same retinue of security aides and convoy while in office.

“Earlier before the handover ceremony, we had learnt that the former Governor Umahi had literally summoned Nwifuru before his outgoing Exco, requesting he announces his domestic aides from his Uburu hometown as the next Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government – a move that was allegedly turned down by Nwifuru.

“This group urges the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of DSS and the Chief of Army Staff to withdraw their officers and men from Umahi in order not to create confusion and security breaches that may lead to avoidable Constitutional crises for the State.”