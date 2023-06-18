‘Tell Us Whereabout Of N206bn LG Funds’ — PDP To Uzodimma

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Governor Hope Uzodimma to account for over N206 billion local government funds his administration allegedly misappropriated.

Collins Opurozor, PDP’s publicity secretary, made the call at a press conference at the party secretariat.

According to him, the Governor destroyed the local government system which is a mechanism put in place by law to expand and sustain the democratic space and to spread democratic values.

“Senator Uzodimma must without any further delay, tell the people the whereabouts of the N206 billion he has received belonging to the local governments,” he said.

“This is a huge tragedy! Imo is a state that has over 70 percent of its entire population living in rural areas. Yet, the only channel through which governance can be delivered to the people has been completely run aground,” he furthered.

He lamented that the state government is embarking on a campaign of misinformation, lies, and deceit as part of their strategy to win the scheduled governorship election on November 11, 2023.

The PDP spokesman also accused the Imo State commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, of dishing out the falsehood that the state chapter of the PDP had allegedly concluded plans to organise a protest in Abuja over the festering insecurity in the State.