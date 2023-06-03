Tems Finally Receives Her Grammy Award Plaque

Nigerian female singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has finally received the plaque for her Grammy award win.

Tems won the award for Best Melodica Rap Performance at the 65th Grammys on February 6, 2023 for her contribution to Future’s ‘Wait For U’ which also featured Drake.

The singer’s manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi broke news of the plaque’s arrival on social media on Friday night.

Being the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy, the singer is also the first female Nigerian singer to be nominated for a Grammy award.

She was nominated in the Best Global Performance category last year for her hit song with Wizkid ‘Essence’ but lost to Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab.

See post below: