The announcement of the constitutional referendum was warmly welcomed by the public

On 29 May 2023, the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadéra, announced that a constitutional referendum would be held. By announcing his intention to entrust the government with the organization of a constitutional referendum at the end of July 2023, President Touadera is responding to the numerous demands from civil society to provide the country with a new constitution.

The President has received the verdict of the President of the Constitutional Court and the President of the National Council, referring to article 90 of the Constitution of 30 March 2016 and article 2 of the law of 13 January 2023, setting out the referendum procedures in the Central African Republic, to submit a draft new constitution for the Central African Republic to a referendum.

In his speech on the revision of a new constitution, the President of the Central African Republic said: “The Constitution of 30 March 2016, certain Central African political currents and a majority of our people have found it inadequate for a variety of reasons, particularly in that it does not propose appropriate solutions to the causes of the recurring military-political conflicts in the country; that it does not clearly affirm the sovereignty of the Central African State, national independence or the right to self-determination of the Central African people; in short, that it does not sufficiently reflect the profound aspirations of the Central African people”.

The Constitution of 30 March 2016 of the Central African Republic was adopted during a period of transition and serious civil conflict in the country. This means that many of the Constitution’s provisions have become obsolete and no longer reflect the realities of the country.

The amendment of the Constitution of the Central African Republic is supported by an absolute majority of Central Africans, as demonstrated by the large number of demonstrators in favor of the draft constitutional referendum held in Bangui on Wednesday 31 May.

A presidential decree has been published with a view to a constitutional referendum to be held in the Central African Republic on Sunday, 30 July 2023, to vote by referendum on the draft Constitution of the Republic.

President Touadera said: “I cannot remain insensitive to the pressing and legitimate demands of the sovereign people to provide our country with a new Constitution. My sole objective is to deserve this renewed trust, by always meeting your expectations, by submitting to the will of the sovereign people, because democracy itself is the government of the people by the people and for the people”.

For several months, the people of the Central African Republic in various localities have been demanding the organisation of a popular referendum that would give them the privilege of choosing between amending the constitution and maintaining the 2016 constitution. Today, the President has unwittingly listened to his compatriots and given them the right to vote for the future of their country.