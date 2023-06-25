“The Devil Is A Liar, God Is In Control” – Banky W Breaks Silence Amid Cheating Allegation

Popular Nigerian singer cum politician and clergyman, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has seemingly responded to the cheating allegations against him.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that controversial blog, Gistlover, had insinuated that the singer was cheating on his wife, actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington with his former signee, Niyola.

But addressing his congregation at the Waterbrooks Church in Lagos on Sunday, the singer-turned-preacher said the rumours were orchestrated by satanic elements who don’t want his members to listen to his Sunday sermon.

Banky W further insinuated that circumstances arose that almost made him miss the opportunity of delivering the finale of the day’s program titled ‘The Prison of Pornography.’

Opening the topic, Banky W said, “The devil really didn’t want you to hear this message. In fact, he didn’t want us to enter this series at all. But the devil is a liar and God is in control.

“The devil doesn’t want us to be free; the bible says, ‘the thief comes not but to steal, to kill and destroy. The only people that can never get free are the people that didn’t realise that they were in bondage.”

He continued by delving into the topic of ‘pornography’ as a sensitive issue while stating how many preachers intentionally refuse to talk about it. He, however, recounted that he was once a prisoner in the cage of adult movies.

Watch video below: