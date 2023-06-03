“This Might Be Seen As A Pro-Peter-Obi Stance” – Reno Omokri To NLC On Strike Notice

Reno Omokri, a former presidential assistant and socio-political analyst has responded to the Nigeria Labour Congress’ (NLC) announcement of an impending strike.

Recall that NLC had on Friday announced that a nationwide strike would begin from Wednesday next week.

The union disclosed the development during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in the Federal Capital territory, Abuja.

Reacting to the situation via his Twitter account, Omokri called on the NLC to be objective.

Omokri said, “The Nigerian Labour Congress should be objective. Their support for Peter Obi during the #NigerianElections2023 and the power struggle in the Labour Party between Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa may have seriously eroded their political neutrality.

“And after being partisan during the election, their call for strike action over the patriotic removal of fuel subsidy may be seen by some Nigerians as a pro-Peter Obi stance.

“As such, I call on the NLC to reconsider their decision to call a national strike. It is too early in the day. Nigeria is still in transition. Such an action might play into the hands of those saying ‘democracy is dead in Nigeria’ and put democracy in danger.”