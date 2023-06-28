Three Arrested Over Killing Of Naval Officer In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection with the alleged killing of a naval officer identified as Akingbohunmi.

It was gathered that some hoodlums in the town attacked the deceased on Monday after he had an argument with a commercial motorcyclist, also known as an Okada rider.

After the attack, the late naval officer was said to have been rushed to the hospital in the town, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest of the three suspects, said the police from the command were still on the trail of three others involved in the dastardly act.

She said, “Three of the suspects have been arrested, and we are still pursuing the remaining three individuals involved in the incident. The suspects will be transferred to the state headquarters soon.”

A source in the town, who spoke to The Punch on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the suspects were apprehended in various locations within and outside the town after the leaders of the community organised a search party to produce them.

The source disclosed that one of the suspects was apprehended on his way to Oka Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state while trekking to the town to escape arrest, and the other was arrested in his house where he was hiding.

Meanwhile, another source said many male adults who had fled the town since the incident happened were yet to return to the community for fear of possible arrest.

He said, “The whole town is deserted, and today (Wednesday) is the market day but no single soul is seen in the market over fear of reprisal attack from the navy men.

“But I can confirm to you that three of the suspects have been handed over to the police while efforts are ongoing to apprehend three others.”