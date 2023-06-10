‘Time For Terrorism Financier To Face Wrath Of Law’ — Fani-Kayode Reacts As Tinubu Suspends Emefiele

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to Godwin Emefiele’s suspension as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Information Nigeria had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved Emefiele’s suspension in a statement issued on Friday by Willie Bassey, Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Emefiele’s suspension, which is with immediate effect, is linked to the ongoing investigation of the activities of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Following the directive suspending him from office, Emefiele was directed to hand over the affairs of the CBN to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

In reaction to the suspension via Twitter, Fani-Kayode described Emefiele as the living manifestation of everything evil who has destroyed Nigeria.

The former minister said he is happy for the apex bank and the nation in general that Emefiele has been suspended.

He, however, said that the former CBN boss must face the full wrath of the law for his alleged crimes against humanity, conspiracy to thwart the will of the Nigerian people, and his alleged attempt to subvert and scuttle the country’s democracy.

He tweeted: “The beast called Godwin “The Greed” Emefiele has finally been suspended. He is the living manifestation of everything evil and never has a single individual destroyed Nigeria as much as him. His atrocities are legion.

“I am happy for Nigeria and for Central Bank that he has gone. Now he must face the full wrath of the law for his crimes against humanity, his treasonable acts, his funding of terrorism, his massive & monumental thievery & corruption, his wicked and barbaric ways, his conspiracy to thwart the will of the Nigerian people and his attempt to subvert & scuttle our democracy. He must and will be brought to justice.”

READ ALSO: ‘Appoint Good People In Government, Remove Emefiele’ — Agbakoba Suggests To Tinubu

In another lengthy post on Saturday he tweeted: “O GODWIN, HOW ART THOU FALLEN!

“O Godwin, where are your backers, protectors and soldiers today? You enjoyed the ride and thought it would last forever. Yet now its all over. The hunter has become the hunted and the tormentor has become the tormented.

“The troubler of Nigeria is now the troubled and the source of our collective pain and tears will himself feel pain and shed tears. How great and mighty is our God and how faithful He is to His promise and to His word.

“O Godwin, with your cheap green tie, fading suit and wry smile you poked your greedy, grubby little fingers into Nigeria’s eye. Like a drunken sailor and feckless dullard you boasted of your strength and wielded power with impunity as if there were no tomorrow.

“Now reality has hit you in the face and you stand shamed, bowed, bloodied and naked before the world. You caused the death of many. You made men and women take their own lives. You caused mothers and fathers to regret having their children. You caused Nigerians to strip themselves naked in public places and rant, rave and lament about their suffering and hardship.

“You caused women to weep for their men and men to weep for their women. You caused millions to lose their self-esteem, self-respect and dignity and to sell their souls to Satan to make ends meet.

“You brought a great and mighty nation to its knees and turned 220 million proud, hardworking and noble people into powerless, pitiful and grovelling paupers and beggars. You caused law-abiding, loving and dutiful youths to turn into violent arsonists, terrorists and subversives out of despair, anger and frustration.

“You caused men and women to burn down banks and public buildings and you caused Nigerians to lose their life’s savings, beg for bread and walk the streets penniless with no more than 200 naira in their pockets and to their names.

READ ALSO: Naira Redesign: ‘Wicked’ Emefiele Would Be Remembered As One Who Brought Hardship, Death To Nigerians – APC PCC

“O Godwin, son of Emefiele, like Lucifer Son of the Dawn, you have finally fallen. You made us the laughing stock of the world. You castrated Nigeria, wounded our souls, maimed and subverted our democracy, undermined our security, humiliated and disgraced our leaders, taunted and mocked our incoming President and sent many innocent souls to an early grave.

“You shattered many dreams, broke many hearts and caused many to perish and die before their time. Protected by corrupt and evil men and goaded on by a power-obsessed cabal of sick, sadistic and evil monsters and tyrants, you thought you owned Nigeria and even had the nerve to attempt to run for the Presidency.

“You thought our nation was for sale and you believed that satan ruled in the affairs of men. Yet millions prayed for your downfall and removal. Millions more are praying for your detention, investigation, incarceration and bitter end. Never has a man been more hated in our entire history as the hateful, merciless, callous, wicked, treasonous and treacherous tyrant and traitor that goes by your name.

“You believed that money was greater than God and you thought that your repugnant and villanous reign would never end. O Godwin, I have never wished a man ill in my entire life but in your case I make an exception.

“May your pathway be filled with sharp thorns, the horrors of the night and pain and may the Angel of the Lord pursue you along a dark and slippery path. May your story and end be a graphic example and instructive reminder to the evil and wicked that man is nothing before God, that earthly power is ephemeral and transient, that all power belongs to the Living God and that the Lord alone rules in the affairs of men and forges the destiny of nations.”