Tinubu About To Face National Resistance That Will Clear His Doubts – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for 2023, Omoyele Sowore, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s announcement to end the fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria is motivated by impunity.

Sowore accused Tinubu of having a feudal lordship over Lagos State however submitted that Tinubu would not find it easy to replicate the same thing in Nigeria.

Recall that President Tinubu had on May 29 during his inaugural speech, declared an end to the fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria, sparking increase in the price of petrol across the country.

According to the AAC candidate, Tinubu is about to face a national resistance over the fuel subsidy removal.

However, Sowore, while reacting to petrol crisis in a statement on Sunday, wrote via his Twitter account: “When @officialABAT was bragging that he will remove subsidy whether people protest or not, no matter how long the protest would last, he was speaking with a certainty driven by the impunity he’d practiced in Lagos since he captured Lagos in 1999.

“However, he forgot that so many of the recent struggles that were rooted in recent revolts across Nigeria, particularly targeted his feudal lordship over Lagos.

“He’s about to face a national resistance that will clear his doubts regarding his recent thoughtless petrol subsidy policy. Sri Lanka on my mind! #Revolutionnow”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has begun to make moves to ease the fuel crisis as Tinubu’s led administration commenced talks with stakeholders over proposed industrial action which starts on the 7th of June. (Wednesday)