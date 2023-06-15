Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Alake, Six Others As Special Advisers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on Thursday named eight individuals as special advisers.

Information Nigeria reports that former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, and former Lagos Commissioner for Information, Dele Alake, who has been a close aide of Tinubu made the list.

Ribadu was named special adviser on security while Alake, on the other hand, will serve as special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy.

Tinubu also appointed Wale Edun, a former Lagos commissioner, as special adviser on monetary policies.

These appointments were contained in a list of eight special advisers announced by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, via a statement.

Recall that Tinubu had last week named former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff and a former Governor of Benue State, George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former senator and deputy governor of Jigawa State, was also appointed deputy chief of staff.

Others include Yau Darazo as Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser, Energy; Zachaeus Adedeji as

Special Adviser, Revenue; John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu as Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment, and Salma Ibrahim Anas as Special Adviser, Health.

The statement, however, did not indicate whether Ribadu will occupy the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) with a new nomenclature or not as at press time.