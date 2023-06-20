Tinubu Dissolves Boards Of FG Agencies, Institutions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Monday, dissolved governing boards of all Federal Government (FG) parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies.

Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), via a statement, said the chief executive officers of the affected agencies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their boards to the president, through the permanent secretaries of their respective supervisory ministries and offices.

“Permanent secretaries are directed, also, to route such correspondences to Mr President through the office of the secretary to the government of the federation. Consequently, all ministries, departments and agencies are to ensure compliance with the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June 2023.

“Permanent secretaries are particularly directed to inform the chief executive officers of the affected agencies under the supervision of their respective ministries/offices for immediate compliance,” the statement read.

Moreso, the statement clarified that dissolution did not affect boards, commissions and councils listed in the third schedule, Part 1, section 153 (i) of the 1999 constitution.

The president had earlier sacked all service chiefs and had them replaced immediately.