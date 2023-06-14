Tinubu Is Human, He Will Soon Make A Mistake – Reno Omokri

Controversial Nigeria socio-political writer, Reno Omokri has reacted to critics, condemning the Student Loan Initiative signed into law by President Bola Tinubu not to do so, adding that the nation’s leader has made a good move.

Omokiri said those in the opposition should not to be in a hurry to condemn Tinubu’s every move as he is human and would soon make a mistake and they would have a field day of tearing him apart.

He added that the Loan Initiative which some people were criticizing under the premise that there was free education in the past, was a step toward the right direction.

Sharing an old picture of Wole Soyinka, the political analyst argued that there was no free education in the past, instead what was available were scholarships for some deserving students.

He wrote, “Let us not conflate issues. Nigeria never had free education up to university level. Never. Free education was only up to secondary level, and it still exists today in some states. What obtained in the 50s and 60s was that deserving students got scholarships. At that time, the number of Nigerians attending university was almost negligible.